AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ABC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.35. 5,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,943. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,572 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,301. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

