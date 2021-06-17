AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6,173.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

