AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

