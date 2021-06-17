Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

