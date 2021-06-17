Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.04). Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08. Century Casinos has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $422.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 3.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 653,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.