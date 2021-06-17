Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 370,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

