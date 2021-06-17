Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $219.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.12 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $145.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $839.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $892.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.61. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

