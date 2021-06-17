Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

