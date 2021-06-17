Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.27. Spire posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

Spire stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Spire by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 463,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

