Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

