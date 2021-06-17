Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report earnings per share of ($1.98) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the lowest is ($2.17). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 665,948 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 246,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,092,850. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

