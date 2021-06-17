Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Sysco reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.