Analysts Expect Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,257. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

