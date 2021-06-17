Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

