Analysts Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

BBCP stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $472.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,134,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 235.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.