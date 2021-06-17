Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) PT at $169.20

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.20.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $53,104,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.76. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

