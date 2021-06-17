Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $70.40

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:BALY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,252. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.41 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $136,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

