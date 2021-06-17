Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $183.75

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $128.44 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $15,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

