Analysts Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) PT at $20.91

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

CD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company.

Shares of CD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 611,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88. Chindata Group has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

