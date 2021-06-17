Analysts Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Price Target at $41.06

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 3,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,571. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

