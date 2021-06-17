Analysts Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Price Target at €54.10

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.10 ($63.65).

EVD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EVD stock opened at €58.10 ($68.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €54.94. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52-week high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

