Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price at $56.40

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

RAPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,379 shares of company stock worth $285,870 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $472,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $800.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.02. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

