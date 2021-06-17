Analysts Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Target Price at €71.94

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.94 ($84.64).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

G24 stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €67.70 ($79.65). 258,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.57.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

