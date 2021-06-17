Analysts Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Price Target at $41.64

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $38.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.