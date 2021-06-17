Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $60.48

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,239.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,916,243 shares of company stock valued at $221,707,608 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1,224.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

