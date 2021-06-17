Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) and The Competition

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eos Energy Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 -$68.75 million -2.78 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.25

Eos Energy Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors 59 479 695 11 2.53

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.07%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises competitors beat Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

