Analyzing Vroom (VRM) & Its Competitors

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vroom to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vroom and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 Vroom Competitors 225 1112 1347 46 2.44

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vroom and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion -$202.80 million -16.87 Vroom Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 4.45

Vroom’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% Vroom Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vroom rivals beat Vroom on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

