Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 863 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $86,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 87.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

