AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce sales of $31.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.93 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $64.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.80 million to $70.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.78 million, with estimates ranging from $26.94 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.
Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.
In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 99,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
