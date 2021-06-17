Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 11,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

