Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,618,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,799. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

