Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $7.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research analysts have commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

AR traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

