Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.26. 26,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

