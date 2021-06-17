Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 2,538,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 869.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $$21.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.