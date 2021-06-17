Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 2,538,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 869.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $$21.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.