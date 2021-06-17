APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. APA posted sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,918. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

