Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Appian were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Appian by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $4,393,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $10.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,344. Appian Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

