Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

