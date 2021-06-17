Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

