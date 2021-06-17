ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

ARX stock opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.66. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.24. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

