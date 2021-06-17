Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

RKDA opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.