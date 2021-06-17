Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

ADM stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.