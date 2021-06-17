Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.02 Million

Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report sales of $493.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.04 million and the lowest is $428.00 million. Ares Management posted sales of $326.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 866,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,389. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

