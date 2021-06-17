Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 395,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.