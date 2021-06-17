ArGoApp Price Up 64.3% This Week (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00179819 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00934860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,748.53 or 1.00196354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002943 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

