Argus Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $63.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

