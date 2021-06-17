Arion Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Arion has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $48,042.05 and $35.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00058966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00141068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00179813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00911645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.16 or 1.00192256 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,123,569 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.