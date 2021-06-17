Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.97 ($8.20).

AT1 stock opened at €7.07 ($8.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

