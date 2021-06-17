Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

AT1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.07 ($8.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

