Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 6.4%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 10,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,044,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

ARVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,061,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

