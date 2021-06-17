Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

